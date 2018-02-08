News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Video Reveals The Truth About Donald Trump’s Hair [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Leave a comment
Donald Trump Visits Turnberry Golf Club

Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

President Donald Trump’s hair is always a hot topic in the news. In a recent video it shows Trump about to get on Air Force One and the breeze blowing his hair off his head. From the looks of it the comb over is a wig and continues to flap up and down.

The video has gotten over 600,000 views and the comments are unbelievable. Some people think that tomorrow Trump will tweet how this is fake news and not a real video while others can’t understand why he can’t get a decent wig. Watch the video and let us know what your thoughts are.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Talks About How His Dad Used To Hang With Rappers

RELATED: Who Is The Perfect Candidate To Beat Donald Trump? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jay-Z Explains How Donald Trump Is Comparable To A “Superbug” [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

15 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

Continue reading Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018 SAG Awards

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, California. Your favorite stars from Orange Is The New Black, This Is Us, Black-ish, and more walked the red carpet in style. The hairstyles of our beloved Black actresses ranged from blonde tresses to cropped cuts and even undercuts! We rounded up the top hairstyles and give you the products you need to achieve the look.

donald trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos