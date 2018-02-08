Video Reveals The Truth About Donald Trump’s Hair [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump’s hair is always a hot topic in the news. In a recent video it shows Trump about to get on Air Force One and the breeze blowing his hair off his head. From the looks of it the comb over is a wig and continues to flap up and down.
The video has gotten over 600,000 views and the comments are unbelievable. Some people think that tomorrow Trump will tweet how this is fake news and not a real video while others can’t understand why he can’t get a decent wig. Watch the video and let us know what your thoughts are.
