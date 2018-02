Sherri Shepherd Calls Out Staples For Allegedly Racially Profiling Her [VIDEO]

Sherri Shepherd is normally happy and funny on her social media accounts, but wasn’t having a great day earlier this week. On Instagram, Shepherd told a story about going to Staples and allegedly being denied to use the bathroom. One of the workers told her and a friend that the bathrooms were out of order and told them they had to go to Rite Aid.

Shepherd said that when her friend came back they proceeded to ask someone else that worked at the store about the bathroom and got a different answer. She was fed up and that’s when the original employee told them that only customers that purchase merchandise are allowed to use the bathroom. That’s when the comedian got a bit upset.

Shepherd said, “Well we were customers – you should have stated your policy instead of lying.” In the video she mentioned that after this happened the worker cursed at them and then walked off the job. Shepherd thought it was unprofessional and at that moment wished she could had said more, but decided not to. The comedian will never use Staples again and will not accept service like this.

