Is Eric Holder Going To Run For President In 2020?

Former Attorney General Eric Holder currently leads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, but in 2020 might hold another title. CNN Politics reports that during the Christian Science Monitor breakfast as he spoke about state legislative chambers the topic came up. Holder left his response open, but he still isn’t sure about what he will do.

He said, “You know, I’ll see. I’m focused on NDRC at this point. I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether there’s another chapter.” While speaking he also spoke about President Donald Trump and his feud with the FBI. Holder said, “I would hope that the President would rethink the way in which he has attacked career people at the FBI, career people in the Justice Department, career people in our intelligence community, and think about ways in which he has spoken about his attorney general.” What do you think about Eric Holder running for president?

