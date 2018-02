The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Northwest, D.C. has been evacuated after a report of a suspicious package.

The incident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Police are on the scene at this time.

Officials say students were evacuated to Rose L. Hardy Middle School in the Northwest. No injuries have been reported. Some road closures can be expected along R Street, between 35th and 36th Streets.

Source: Fox 5

