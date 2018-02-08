Cold As Ice: Rich The Kid’s “New Freezer” Challenge Is All Over The Internet

It’s been played on the radio pretty heavily since it was released, but now, everyone and their mama is listening to Rich The Kid‘s latest track, “New Freezer,” with Kendrick Lamar. The song was first released back in September, but gained even more traction when the video was released just a month later. There’s no doubt the song had people singing alone, but now, the song is on a whole new level with the help of a completely viral challenge.

The “New Freezer” Challenge is one of the more simple dance challenges to fall in our laps in today’s viral age, but it’s still taking over the internet. In the videos, people blast “New Freezer” while rocking their heads side to side and…that’s pretty much it. Some people drop videos of them vibing to the joint by themselves, but of course, this is the internet–so there’s people getting huge groups of unlikely pals to come together and make the most outrageous videos yet. If you’ve only seen one of these examples, it’s probably of workers and customers going in at a Waffle House in Atlanta, GA.

Peep some of the other “New Freezer” Challenge videos people have been coming up with below:

FOREVER I LOVE ATLANTA ❤️❤️💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 A post shared by Rich The Kid (@richthekid) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:14am PST

