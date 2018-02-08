FIRST LOOK: Yvette Nicole Brown Joins USA Network’s ‘Unsolved’

New Edition star Yvette Nicole Brown is set to make her debut on USA Network’s upcoming true crime anthology series, Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G.
Brown will play Lois, Afeni Shakur’s friend, in the 10-part series that explores the murder investigations conducted by LAPD detective Greg Kading of hip-hop’s two biggest rap stars.
Luke James stars as Puff Daddy while Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jonez tackle the characters of Tupac and Biggie.
Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac & The Notorious B.I.G. premieres USA Network on February 27. Check out the trailer, below:
13 photos Launch gallery
13 Rare Photos Celebrating The Life Of Tupac Shakur
1. Mouse Man and Tupac, aka Slick D and MC New York. Mouse Man was Tupac’s friend during his teenage years in Baltimore.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Janet Jackson #HappyBirthday, @JanetJackson.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. “Ya always was a black queen, mama.” #HappyMothersDaySource:Instagram 3 of 13
4. Queen LatifahSource:Instagram 4 of 13
5. ’96 @chicagobulls vs @lakers gameSource:Instagram 5 of 13
6. “That which does not kill me can only make me stronger. I don’t see why everybody feel as though that they gotta tell me how to live my life.”Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Black and white.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Happy Birthday @angiemartinez!Source:Instagram 8 of 13
9. “Now I clown around when I hang with the Underground.”Source:Instagram 9 of 13
10. “I’m seein’ nuttin’ but my dreams comin’ true, while I’m starin’ at the world through my rearview.”Source:Instagram 10 of 13
11. “Our friendship grew because we had so much in common. We were two people just trying to make it. We understood each other’s background. I could gripe with him about things that he understood and the same with him.” -Yoyo In 1993. Tupac was a roadie and dancer for Digital Underground; he met a young pioneering female rapper named Yo-Yo (@yoyofearless) who was just starting out with Ice Cube. Based on their love for rapping, the two became inseparable during the tour.Source:Instagram 11 of 13
12. Happy Birthday @Mchammer! #HappyBirthdayMcHammerSource:Instagram 12 of 13
13. ‘On the “Yo piano man…rock, rock on.” Candid moment of @2Pac on the set of Raw Fusion’s “Rockn’ to the P.M.” You can catch him rocknpiano in the video.Source:Instagram 13 of 13
