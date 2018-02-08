Videos
ALL NEW CAVS: Cavs, Kings and Jazz agree to 3-team, 10 player trade

Staff
Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Cavs, Kings and Jazz agree to 3-team trade.

The Cleveland Cavaliers making huge news with almost half the team gone… yes all the players we grew to love are now gone. Cavs making multiple moves in the hours before today's NBA trade deadline.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, here's how the deal works:

After agreeing to trade Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs have reportedly agreed to trade Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to Utah as part of a three-team deal involving the Sacramento Kings.

Cleveland Cavs: Trade Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Utah Jazz. Cavs also send Iman Shumpert and 2020 second round pick (via Miami) to Sacramento.

Utah Jazz: Trade Rodney Hood to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trade Joe Johnson to the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings: Trade George Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For those scoring at home, the Cavs have added Rodney Hood, George Hill, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. so far ahead of the league's 3pm trade deadline.

So far here is the new Cleveland Cavaliers team.

 

 

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two

