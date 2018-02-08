Link Up: Are You Here For An A Boogie & Alkaline Collab?

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has been staying busy working on new music, which is hopefully dropping later this year.

Despite last year’s drama, we expect him to keep coming through with the hits this year.

Taking a cue from fellow New Yorker French Montana, A Boogie recently linked up with controversial Jamaican artist, Alkaline.

Boogie and Alka took to Instagram to share a photo op. In his caption, A asked his fans to give the post 50,000 likes to green light them working on music together.

Are you here for their collab?

If so you can like the pic below:

Alkaline is a Dancehall star who has been caught up in a few controversies over the years surrounding changes to his image, taboo lyrics, and comparisons to top Dancehall Artist, Vybz Kartel.

He has gained a huge following in return with hits including “Company“, “Champion Boy“, and “Formula“. Alka has also worked with French Montana, Sean Kingston, and fellow Dancehall Artist Mavado.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: