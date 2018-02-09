We Are The Champions! Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade Celebration

Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles have brought home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time ever, after waiting 50+ years, Eagles fans from all over rejoiced together for the Eagles championship parade!

The numbers are still being calculated, but at least two million people hit the streets of Philadelphia, and it was nothing but brotherly love and sisterly affection, but will the national media focus on that? Probably not…

From the emotions in the crowd, Coach P with the 1 handed beer catch, and Jason Kelce’s PASSIONATE speech, this day will go down in Philadelphia history forever!

Watch a few of our favorite moments that we captured on video below and tag us in your pics and videos so we can share!

Let’s continue this energy throughout the city and state all year now, because, after this week, we are forever Super Bowl champions!

