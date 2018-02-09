National
Ferguson: Power of Protest 3 Years After Mike Brown [DOCUMENTARY]

Staff
Summer 2014, Ferguson became a hotbed for protest and social change when unarmed Mike Brown, 18, was shot and killed by officer Darren Wilson of the Ferguson police in broad daylight in his residential community.
Residents turned protestors raised enough awareness via social media to not only catch the attention of mainstream media but also the US Department of Justice.
By Spring 2015, the DOJ lead an investigation which uncovered decades of racial bias against African-Americans in the community, causing then police chief Thomas Jackson. This documentary, produced by Lauren “Bobby Pen” Williams, checks in with the community 3 years later.
