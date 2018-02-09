I Love The Way You #DiddyCrop: Diddy Explains Why He Keeps Photoshopping Famous Folk Out Of His Photos

Music mogul Diddy has one of the most interesting Instagram accounts on the platform.

He scatters encouraging words amid grand photos showcasing his opulent lifestyle and commitment to #TeamLove.

But the entrepreneur has come under fire after it was discovered many of his photos intentionally photoshop out some of our favorite stars:

Lmfao Diddy with the smooth crop tho pic.twitter.com/wiZGicbOeX — Essie Michelle (@ess_lovaa) May 6, 2017

The snub has been affectionately named the #diddycrop among black twitter fans.

During a recent appearance on ‘Ellen,’ Diddy explained the cropping isn’t shade, it has simply been an oversight from his social media managers.

“Sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures,” he said. “There were people taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away, and I had nothing to do with it.”

Yep, one of the most powerful men in entertainment doesn’t have final approval rights for his social media.

“This young kid that works for me, he wanted a picture of Jay-Z, Nas, and Kendrick,” he explains. “So he used his social technology skills and that’s what he did. Then, my friends haven’t been talking to me for like two weeks.”

Watch below at the 5.48s mark:

