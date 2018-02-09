Why The Judge In Meek Mill’s Case Is Threatening To Sue Him [VIDEO]

Judge Genece Brinkley’s name made many headlines after giving Meek Mill’s two to four years for violating probation. Weeks after Mill’s legal team accused her of unethical practice and claimed she gave the rapper that much time because he wouldn’t sign with her friend that is a manager. In a report by XXL the judge is now taking matters into her own hands.

Brinkley claims that the legal team is attacking her so that they can try to overturn his sentence. She recently hired A. Charles Peruto Jr. to help fight against his legal team. Peruto said, “[Meek Mill’s lawyer] is a circus clown. He wasn’t there, yet he gave all sorts of interviews saying the judge had this discussion, tried to coax Meek into switching managers. It didn’t happen.”

Meeks team has requested that Brinkley give up certain documents that will prove what they are saying is right. Peruto said, “As soon as I got back and I read the transcript, I told the judge to release the transcript, because it completely flies in the face of his allegations. He is not representing Meek Mill the proper way. He should fight these things in court and not have TV and newspaper publicity surrounding how bad the judge is. This is a very ethical jurist. And he’s going to get nowhere.” We will keep you updated on this story.

