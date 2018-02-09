A Gucci Mane Biopic Is Coming To Theaters

Gucci Mane is about to get the biopic treatment!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gucci’s New York Times-best seller The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane is about to be turned into a film. Paramount Pictures and Imagine Entertainment will helm the film as Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Erica Huggins will produce the project. Gucci and longtime record executive Todd Moskowitz acting as executive producer.

RELATED ARTICLES

Burr! Is Gucci Mane’s Autobiography Coming To Theaters?

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane, released last year chronicled the highs and lows of the Atlanta rapper from his upbringing in Alabama to rap success, drug dealing, feuds, jail stints and ultimately his redemption. It wouldn’t be the first time Gucci’s story (or a version of it) hit theaters. He starred in Harmony Korine’s 2012 feature, Spring Breakers alongside James Franco’s RiFF RaFF inspired “Alien” character..

Also On 93.9 WKYS: