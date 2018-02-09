Fans Stabbed While Attending Eagles Championship Parade

The Eagles won the Super Bowl and recently fans celebrated in Philadelphia at the parade. It was supposed to be a great day, but Bleacher Report confirmed that two people were stabbed and an officer was assaulted. Over 700,000 people attended the event and extra police officers were out that day.

Commissioner Richard Ross mentioned that the stabbing victims survived and two people have been arrested in connection with the crime. During the parade four police vehicles were also damaged. Ross said, “I walked from the Art Museum all the way down to the stadium and back. And there were nothing but people everywhere.”

