Watch: Team Jamaica Shows Out At 2018 Winter Olympics In PyeongChang

The 2018 Winter Olympics are here, and countries around the globe are excited to represent their flags.

As usual, the field couldn’t quite keep up with the electric energy of Team Jamaica.

Just a few hours ago, the Opening Ceremony commenced, and 92 Nations were represented by marching athletes and flying flags. Jamaica was one of the featured nations, and they definitely made their presence felt.

Instead of a standard march into the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, the team danced their way in to the delight of spectators all over the World.

With such a rich culture of music and dance, they knew they had to march onto the world’s stage to their own beat.

Safe to say that they gave us one of the best moments so far at the Winter Olympics.

Check out the clip below.

Team Jamaica will be participating in the Bobsleigh and Skeleton events.

Good luck to them!

