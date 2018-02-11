Beyonce Song In The Olympics!!!!

Beyonce and girls really do RUN THE WORLD!!!

Last night, French figure skater Maé-Bérénice Méité came out on the Olympic stage to SLAY!!!!! Her black and gold uniform was EVERYTHING!!! But what topped off the entire performance…her routine was choreographed to Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls)”! Even though she didn’t land her first big jump…she pulled off the rest of the performance like a true pro!!!

When she was asked why she used a Beyonce song: “You can just dance to it, and that’s how I am.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: