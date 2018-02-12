Drake Donates Money And Buys Gifts For Homeless Shelter [VIDEO]

This week Drake has managed to put a smile on so many faces. He surprised Miami High School by filming his “God’s Plan” video at it and then donated $25,000 to the school. Next the rapper went and purchased $50,000 of groceries to some strangers that live in Miami Beach. Then he popped up at the University of Miami to give a student $50,000 towards her tuition.
In a video posted on Twitter, Drake presented a check of $50,000 to Lotus Village. Reports state that it’s the only homeless shelter for women and children. Not only did he have a check, but came over with toys, games and Target gift cards. The reaction on their faces was priceless and we hope more rappers can give like Drake is doing now.
