Watch: Applebees Outed As Racist After Shocking Video Goes Viral

Another day, another establishment exposed for being racist.

Earlier this week, a video made its rounds on the Internet of two Black women from Missouri being racially profiled in Applebee’s after staff assumed they were trying to dash and dine. Alexis Brison wrote on Facebook, “We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing). Mind you that we have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal.”

Fire your racist workers and make food that isn’t mediocre. — 🧜🏿‍♀️🇳🇬🇨🇦Wakandagada (@captainp3lican) February 12, 2018

She added, “After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back. After leaving, calls were made to the restaurant and the manager stated that our accuser remembered that there was a SKINNY girl and a girl who wore MAKEUP. In 2018 is this really what we’re debased to? Our weight and whether or not we wore makeup. She could not recognize any facial features or any defining characteristics. This is a clear example of RACIAL PROFILING that should not be stood for. Just because we are black does not mean we are all criminals and I will not be treated as such.”

Folks on social media are not here for the White madness:

Well @Applebees did these ladies a service. Their food is disgusting. BTW that cop is a moron. https://t.co/g5h8EVdVuJ — Rahul Sood 🦄 (@rahulsood) February 12, 2018

Absolutely disgusted by the lack of professionalism of @Applebees staff, who issued a racist, false report on two seated, paying customers and intentionally sought to escalate an already tense situation. Pathetic and unprofessional. — Vash! (@VashtiNow) February 12, 2018

Nobody wants that nasty microwaved food anyways. They cook MOST of their meats and microwave everything else.. and now they are racist WOW. I’m glad i don’t eat there . — 🔅K A R M A🔅 (@NothinqToSayBRO) February 11, 2018

Applebee’s has yet to respond, but the women were reportedly asked to never return. Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

