Let These Tiny Boxing Twins Be Your Motivation To Keep Going This Monday

There’s no better example of being your brother’s keeper than being your actual brothers’ keeper.

Identical Philly twins, known as the Grandy twins, are a 10-year old boxing/coaching duo taking their unique talents all over the world.

Identical twin brothers (Grandy Twins) from Philadelphia. Boxers & Trainers 👀 pic.twitter.com/uUARQJCZNO — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) February 10, 2018

Steven and Daniel Grandy have traveled around the country showcasing their cuteness and phenomenal fighting skills on everything from the Ellen Show to Steve Harvey Show.

The identical brothers are proof that hard work pays off, but having the support of your brother will take you further. Hit the flip to see why folks are saying Daniel and Steven are next up.

