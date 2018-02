Over the weekend, an over-the-top fan got a little too courageous and hopped on stage with Keyshia Cole. Before the singer was hurt (or even realized what was happening) her security got on their job. The result was an overzealous fan being hurled right back into the audience where he came from.

Check out the videos below.

Yikes! When you hop on @KeyshiaCole's stage, you get thrown off. pic.twitter.com/tEokc7OR4B — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 12, 2018

Y'all jumping onstage to get to Keyshia Cole…..Keyshia……Cole. pic.twitter.com/66IfPH8J7Y — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) February 11, 2018

Also On 93.9 WKYS: