Why Jeff Johnson Will Forever Be Indebted To Omarosa Manigault-Newman [VIDEO]

KYSDC.Com
Omarosa Manigault-Newman continues to make headlines as she made her way into the “Celebrity Big Brother” house. While there she is spilling all the tea about what’s happening in the White House and why she stood by President Donald Trump for so long. The men of BET’s Mancave sat down to talk about the reality star and found out some interesting information.

 

They believe that Newman just runs to the money, but continues to play herself. The men couldn’t believe she went back to reality television, but then understood that it was the perfect opportunity for her. In the clip Jeff Johnson talked about always being indebted to Newman. He told the guys she introduced him to his wife. They couldn’t believe it and neither can we.

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer’s career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

