Ten Days With No Homicides In Baltimore

It’s been 10 days with nobody being murdered in Baltimore and the longest the city has gone without a homicide this year.

The mark is being celebrated by many especially the Baltimore Ceasefire movement which called for no homicides for 72-hours last weekend.

“Nobody is planning a funeral right now because of violence,” said Erricka Bridgeford, Founder of Ceasefire It means a lot for this city.”

