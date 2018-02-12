Ten Days With No Homicides In Baltimore

It’s been 10 days with nobody being murdered in Baltimore and the longest the city has gone without a homicide this year.
The mark is being celebrated by many especially the Baltimore Ceasefire movement which called for no homicides for 72-hours last weekend.
“Nobody is planning a funeral right now because of violence,” said Erricka Bridgeford, Founder of Ceasefire It means a lot for this city.”
Latest News:
- Today Is The Tomorrow Of Yesterday [The Fam Vitamin]
- Danni’s Dish: Are You Dishing Him To The Side…
- Queen Tings: Beyoncé Rumored To Sing At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding
- Watch: Applebees Outed As Racist After Shocking Video Goes Viral
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Times Kim Kardashian Raided Kanye’s Closet
1. Wore my new Yeezy Season 2 heels with an orange 🍊 Pablo shirt yesterday in support of gun violence awareness day. Something has to change 🚫🔫Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. His and hers leather jackets & monogrammed towels.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Must be nice to have access to free Pablo merch.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. SLAY MA 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Thank God Yeezy let his wife borrow his jacket.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Hey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kimkardashian @jonathanchebanSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Kim, Nori & P at Underwood Farm on an Easter egg hunt yesterday 21.3.16❤️ | #KimKardashian #KimKardashianWest #KimK #Kim #Kardashian #Kardashians #Kimye #KanyeWest #NorthWest #Kuwtk @KimKardashianSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Kimmy’s Mini-Me.Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. All DaySource:Instagram 9 of 10
10. I miss him so much! #TourLife #HurryHome ✈️🎤Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours