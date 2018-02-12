Enjoy Your Stay: Converse Is Opening A ‘One Star Hotel’ in London for The Weekend

Converse is about to launch the ultimate hotel for all the sneakerheads out there, but it’s only for one weekend.

In honor of the upcoming drop of the new One Star collection, Converse is taking over Shoreditch next weekend to open their One Star Hotel. According to the famous sneaker brand, the hotel is set to feature two days of the freshest sounds, styles and sneakers throughout the limited edition hotel run.

The Converse One Star Hotel is going to contain 5 floors of exclusive sneaker drops and rooms curated by musicians including A$AP Nast, Yung Lean and MadeMe. The hotel is set to open it’s doors on February 16th and be open until the 17th. This special occasion requires no reservation and is open for free, while the venue hosts gigs, workshops, and conversations with some of the most innovative and unexpected creators in the world today.

The Converse One Star Hotel sets out to go in the complete opposite route of what customers would expect from a 5-star hotel, and promises “shoebox rooms, long lines, staff with attitude, and zero sleep”.

Head over to the hotel’s website for more info.

