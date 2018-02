Philippine shoppers got a not so pleasant surprise while strolling through the mall recently.

In a video that’s since gone viral, a rat is chilling on an escalator step as if it was its own personal pad. When people try to make their way downstairs, the rat defends its turf by lunging at peoples’ legs. Check out the horrifying (and hilarious) clip below.

Savage.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: