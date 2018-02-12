Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead To Marriage

In 2018, a romantic journey might look different than it did twenty years ago. Now, instead of asking someone out in person, you can put them on blast even more and ask them out in front of the whole Twitter universe.

That’s what Torey Stachowicz did back in 2014.

I want to go on a date with @BenAxelrod — Torey Stachowicz (@toreydanae) December 4, 2014

The personal trainer asked out someone she had been eying, and his answer?

From there, plans were made and the date was set.

“@BenAxelrod: @toreydanae you buying?” Haha yes I will, your favorite place too — Torey Stachowicz (@toreydanae) December 4, 2014

@toreydanae nah, if you're buying, you can pick. Just make sure they have chicken fingers. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 4, 2014

@BenAxelrod done and done — Torey Stachowicz (@toreydanae) December 4, 2014

Talk about living on the edge.

Not everyone has the guts to ask out their crush on such a public platform. But it seems things worked out for Torey and Ben because fast forward over three years later, and now Ben is popping the big question.

Once again, another win.

I bent the knee. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/nVwPHtpxOx — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 11, 2018

My hangover is outta this world #engaged — Torey Stachowicz (@toreydanae) February 11, 2018

No matter how you feel about public romance, Ben and Torey’s story definitely inspired followers.

Moral of the story is to shoot your shot because you never know where love is. — Vinny Marcario (@VMarcario) February 11, 2018

A perfect start to the Valentine’s Day week.

