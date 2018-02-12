Twitter Romance: When Tweeting Your Crush Can Lead To Marriage

In 2018, a romantic journey might look different than it did twenty years ago. Now, instead of asking someone out in person, you can put them on blast even more and ask them out in front of the whole Twitter universe.
That’s what Torey Stachowicz did back in 2014.
The personal trainer asked out someone she had been eying, and his answer?
From there, plans were made and the date was set.
Talk about living on the edge.
Not everyone has the guts to ask out their crush on such a public platform. But it seems things worked out for Torey and Ben because fast forward over three years later, and now Ben is popping the big question.
Once again, another win.
No matter how you feel about public romance, Ben and Torey’s story definitely inspired followers.
A perfect start to the Valentine’s Day week.