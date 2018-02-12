Former Nationals Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested On Major Drug Charges

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office, former Washington Nationals pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested Friday with more than 20 kilos of either cocaine or heroin and, is currently in jail on $200,000 bond. Loaiza was charged with possessing and transporting narcotics for sale. He had his best seasons with the Chicago White Sox. In 2003, he won 21 games and mad back to back all-star appearances with the team (2003-2004).

Loaiza signed with the Washington Nationals in 2005, winning 12 games and losing 10. He posted a 3.77 earned run average.

He’s the second-winningest Mexican pitcher in MLB history behind legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

This is a new one: Esteban Loaiza, drug kingpin. The second-winningest pitcher from Mexico in MLB history was arrested Friday with 20 kilos of heroin or cocaine, according to San Diego police records. He'll be in court Wednesday to face felony drug charges. Details are in pics. pic.twitter.com/312pf21Q4F — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

