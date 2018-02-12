French Olympian Who Skated To Beyoncé Just Owned The Olympics

French Olympian Who Skated To Beyoncé Just Owned The Olympics

Maé Bérénice Méité slayed on ice.

In our gloomy world of government scandals, a racist president and hate crimes at an all-time high, there is always Beyoncé. Thankfully, we got a little of Queen Bey at the Olympics from French figure skater Maé Bérénice Méité. The 23-year-old Paris native skated her behind  off to Bey‘s 2011 hit song “Run the World (Girls)” and 2008’s “Halo.” See a bit of the magic below.

Méité also got some attention for wearing pants. Most figure skaters wear a frilly skirt, but Méité  slipped into some leggings and still slayed. See the reactions:

Unfortunately, Méité was in ninth place, but she is clearly the most memorable in our book. She has been overwhelmed by the love on Twitter. See below:

Kudos to you, Maé Bérénice Méité. Keep on slaying.

