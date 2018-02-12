Eating While Black: White Waitress Accuses Black Women Of Not Paying For Chicken Dinner At Applebee’s

There is driving while Black, but don’t forget eating while Black. Yep, we can be racially profiled everywhere — even at Applebee’s.

Alexis Brison said while dining at a Indepence, Missouri Applebee’s, she and her friend were racially profiled. On February 10, Brison wrote on Facebook that a mall cop arrived and, she explained, “We were told that we were accused of eating and not paying for CHICKEN the day before (dining and dashing).” She continued, “We have proof that can show our whereabouts and it’s not even in our character to steal. After being mocked, humiliated, and embarrassed we were asked to pay for our food, leave, and not come back.” After they left, they called the manager who said they were accused because a “skinny girl” and a girl “who wore make up” dined and dashed. For a clearly racist reason, the Applebee’s staff thought these two women were the same people. Alexis wrote, “Just because we are Black does not mean we are all criminals and I will not be treated as such.”

Fortunately, Alexis caught the moment on camera, with a condescending cop telling them they have to “understand.” The white waitress said she was “almost positive” the two women dined and dashed as the cop mocked one of the women who was crying. The video is absolutely infuriating. Watch below:

Applebee’s released a statement to Kansas City Star, “Our team has been working throughout the weekend and will continue to work to determine what happened and what appropriate measures will be taken. We do not tolerate racism or bigotry of any nature. We currently have no indications this was race related. We have a diverse workforce that is reflective of the community we serve. All are welcome at our restaurant, and will continue to be welcome.”

No indication? Either Applebee’s upper management is as delusional as the white waitress or they want to avoid a lawsuit. Sounds like Applebee’s needs that H&M treatment.

SOURCE: Kansas City Star

