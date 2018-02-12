How Shay Johnson Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Lost 40 Pounds

It’s New York Fashion Week and stars have come to New York City to watch the shows and walk in some of them. “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star, Shay Johnson made her debut on the cat walk for Angel Brinks and spoke to BET about it. Besides being nervous about the show people wanted to know how she lost nearly 40 pounds.
Johnson said, “Well, I went through a depression stage after Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and I just started eating everything. I couldn’t fit any of my clothes. And, on a specific blog, it came out that I was pregnant, but I was never pregnant… I was just a little thicker and I wasn’t happy with myself.” She revealed that getting a coach also helped her point out things that made her depressed and how to overcome it.
Johnson is now into fitness and feels better about herself. She recently launched a website and app to help her motivate others. Johnson has plans to help people with meal plans, work out routines and so much more. We are so happy for Shay Johnson and her future endeavors.
RELATED: Maria More Reveals The 3 Basic Necessities For Losing Weight [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [VIDEO]
RELATED: Maria More Shares Exercise Tips To Keep That Extra Weight Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- The Top 5 Report with Meko The Boss and DJ Sixth Sense 2-12-18
- Uber Driver Allegedly Assaulted By Passenger For Playing Gospel Music
- We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
- Baltimore Hits “Day 11” Without Murder…
- Baltimore Metro Subway Closed For Weeks; Riders Frustrated
- Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You Can Get For The FREE Today
- WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’
- The Internet Comes For Amber Rose For Dying Her Son’s Hair
- Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will Have You Tuning In
- Two Black Transgender Women Murdered Within 48 Hours