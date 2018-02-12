Idris Elba’s Fiancèe Writes Beautiful Note To Her Future Husband

Idris Elba and his fiancée, Sabrina Dhowre are having a great weekend. Elba proposed to her during a film festival while everyone watched. Fans of Elba never thought he would get married again after an interview he did with Essence, but it looks like that’s not true.
He said, “Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so,” Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.” Dhowre went on social media to talk about Elba and it was so sweet.
She said in a post on Instagram, “Baby! I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full. I love you. Forever will always feel to short. #imsuchacheeseball @idriselba.” Congratulations to this happy couple!
RELATED: Idris Elba Is Officially Engaged! [VIDEO]
RELATED: Idris Elba Dresses In All White For His Daughter’s Sweet 16 [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Why Idris Elba Doesn’t Think Any Man Should Play “James Bond” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- The Top 5 Report with Meko The Boss and DJ Sixth Sense 2-12-18
- Uber Driver Allegedly Assaulted By Passenger For Playing Gospel Music
- We Are Wakanda: Who Is Erik Killmonger?
- Baltimore Hits “Day 11” Without Murder…
- Baltimore Metro Subway Closed For Weeks; Riders Frustrated
- Check Out These Paid IPhone Apps That You Can Get For The FREE Today
- WTH? Jeff Sessions Vows To Protect ‘Anglo-American Heritage Of Law Enforcement’
- The Internet Comes For Amber Rose For Dying Her Son’s Hair
- Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will Have You Tuning In
- Two Black Transgender Women Murdered Within 48 Hours