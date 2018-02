Baltimore we can be proud for the moment. No mureders since the “Cease Fire” has begun. I can only hope that this wave of love can continue throughout the month and into the Spring and Summer. Let’s all keep praying together and push loving each other. Big shout out to the “Baltimore Cease Fire” initiative.

http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/crime/bs-md-ci-baltimore-no-homicides-10-days-20180211-story.html

