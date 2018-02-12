Baltimore Metro Subway Closed For Weeks; Riders Frustrated

What was originally thought to be a weekend shutdown has now turned into 4 weeks of of shutdown for riders of the Metro Subwaylink.

Originally, the northwest leg of the subway track (Owings Mills) was closed due to results found during a safety inspection. They had to do emergency repairs. During further evaluation, inspectors found issues on the underground portion as well and closed the entire system. This shutdown effects 40,000 riders during the week and 17,000 on the weekends.

Tameka Davis tells The Baltimore Sun about the inconvenience this morning as she waited for a bus in the rain.

“I’ve been out here for 45 minutes. I was supposed to be at work at eight o’clock.

Even though the MTA provided free coach buses to run on the metro’s route, signage where the buses would stop or when they would get there.

“They definitely have to do better than this,” said Davis. “There’s alot of confused people out here.”

