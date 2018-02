D.C. Tag is a federally funded program that many D.C. residents rely on to cover tuition costs for out of state schools. It provides up to $10,000 per year for D.C. residents who attend Universities across the country. If this goes through it will be devastating to many families, especially in the underserved communities.

Trump wants to eliminate federal funding for D.C. tuition aid program https://t.co/BUEuD0GLuE — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 12, 2018

Help us #SaveDCTAG. Funding for DCTAG has been completely eliminated from the President’s budget proposal. Stand with us as we urge Congress to fund our students’ college educations. Sign the petition at https://t.co/dqSbQgbXpW. Spread the word! pic.twitter.com/BJgen6zkdD — OSSE (@OSSEDC) February 12, 2018

President Trump's proposal to cut funding for DC TAG would narrow options and increase costs for D.C. residents looking to further their education. I just signed @MayorBowser's petition to #SaveDCTAG and encourage you to do the same here: https://t.co/hNOuehGaUL — David Grosso (@cmdgrosso) February 12, 2018

#DidYouKnow that the college education of thousands of DC students is at risk? President Trump has completely eliminated the DC Tuition Assistance Grant program in his 2019 budget proposal. Urge Congress to reject Trump’s proposal. #SaveDCTAG today: https://t.co/QHSj3JLUs9 pic.twitter.com/eKyBtLlsn1 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 12, 2018

#didyouknow that DCTAG has helped 26,000 students get to college? That’s 26,000 reasons to #SaveDCTAG. Sign the petition & urge Congress to reject the President’s budget. https://t.co/dqSbQgbXpW. — OSSE (@OSSEDC) February 12, 2018

