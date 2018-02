Girls Trip Breakout Star Tiffany Haddish sits down with TVONE for ‘UNCNSRD’ and recalls a night of fun at a Hollywood Party where she witnessed Beyonce check a chick for touching Jay-Z chest.

GWURRLAAAA. We love you for spilling the tea Tiff but ya might wanna chill out a bit before your Hollywood invites stop LOL

