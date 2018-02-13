Anne Arundel County Opens First Marijuana Dispensary

If you have been waiting for it well it’s officially here Anne Arundel County opened its first marijuana dispensary. The only issue you may have is sources say Marijuana here can cost two to three times more than some parts of the West Coast. Also this is not a place for play, because of the opioid crisis this is much needed!

FOX 45 reports,

With the county being one of the hardest-hit by the opioid crisis, Green Point Wellness says it wants to offer an alternative for people with medical conditions.

With about 150 opioid-related deaths in the county last year, Tuscov wants to provide options for people in pain.

“With the opioids and the heroin in the community, I think this is an alternative medication that will help patients,” he said.

