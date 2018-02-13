Baltimore Police Detectives Found Guilty Of Corruption

Two former Baltimore police detectives Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in one of the biggest police scandals in city history.
The two were found guilty of racketeering, racketeering conspiracy and robbery while on the Gun Trace Task Force. Prosecutors said both officers acted, “both cops and robbers.” Using police power to steal large sums of money from residents under the guise of work on the Gun Trace Task Force.
“Their business model was that the people that they were robbing had no recourse,” acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Schenning said after the verdict. “Who were they going to go to?”
Hersl and Taylor face up to 60 years in prison.
Dre’s #breakfastbite.. Do you think it’s more corrupt cops out there? (via: IG & Twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore)
sexhabit Hell yeah but a few
bigmarco711@drejohnson1 Absolutely theirs more corrupt officers but more importantly we’re 11 days without a homicide in Baltimore
loyal_nek It starts in-house. At least 40% if not more.
keepsmilin71 Of course
mr_back_2da_basics Hell Yeah From The Top To The Bottom! #Factz® ®
staytrue4real_ Nothing new
tammyladybug Of course it is
nettaboo43 ABSOLUTELY!!!
ilovethelord55 Yes!
j_gaither Yes there are more…..
keepsmilin71 Absolutely
kelly_keepinshitreal Yesss I haven’t got justice the corrupt cop that broke all my bones in my hand smh I don’t kno who to call for help
la_tosha Of course
macfitperformance Unfortunately “we the people” know for a fact from personal experience there are more.
real_da Plenty more.
mspatrose You better know it !!!
ayye_t More corrupt than good
april_love9 Absolutely. They will be exposed as well.
