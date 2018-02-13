Trim Your Pet’s Nails Using This Dad’s ‘Genius’ Life Hack

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
my dog hates his nails getting clipped so my dad literally bought a purse & cut holes in it pic.twitter.com/PWnsUBiiZT
— Kendal Peifer (@KendalPeifer) February 11, 2018
This is the most extra I have ever seen dad swag be. The headlamp and everything. Omfg. https://t.co/ue0NMZl0fB
— This Bitch Empty, YEET (@jaredgibson_) February 12, 2018
How do all dads have these innovative ideas in their head? They are seriously secret inventors. https://t.co/gAHk1EvgpK
— Maeerayy (@MarinaF96) February 12, 2018
This man in the year 3005… https://t.co/4SYX3VhxTe
— Uncle Petty (@issawholevibe) February 12, 2018
