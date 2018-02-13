These Lyrics From ‘So Far Gone’ Would Make Perfect Instagram Captions

It’s been nine years since Drake‘s culture shifting, third mixtape So Far Gone was released — and so many things have changed in the world of the 6 God since the timeless record dropped.

9 years ago today, Drake released So Far Gone. pic.twitter.com/Tn7nY3R48H — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) February 13, 2018

Some may argue that Drizzy is the King of Rap for this day and age. He can also be credited as one of the stars that used the power of social media early on as a marketing tool. Everything from his videos to his album covers seem strategically designed to be meme-worthy.

When it comes to Drake’s lyrics, you’re bound to find enough IG captions that’ll last you until his next album drops:

Little Bit

Caption: Both in sync like a Justin song

Instagram wasn’t out back in 2009, but if it were, here are some lyrics that would make perfect IG captions.

