Being A Father To Baby Stormi Has Reportedly Inspired New Music From Travis Scott

New reports say that fathering little Stormi Webster with first-time mom Kylie Jenner has Travis Scott in an amazing place. The rapper is said to be “on cloud nine” since her birth and is even reportedly working on new music.

TMZ states that “friends have noticed the normally stoic guy is now laughing a lot, and much calmer than usual.” “The best part, for fans at least,” TMZ continues, “is we’re told Travis’ newfound peace is helping him hone his craft. He’s been working on a new record, which his inner circle believes will be his best yet — and our sources say Stormi’s getting props for it.”

According to the site, only “serious cash will pry him away from him away from his baby girl.” Sounds like Travis is a natural. See the world’s first glimpse of Stormi below.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

