What It Will Take To Get Stacey Abrams To Become America’s First Black Female Governor

Stacey Abrams wants to make history by becoming the first Black woman governor of Georgia. In an article on Buzzfeed, Abrams was applauded while speaking to Black teenagers about what her goal was. Over the past couple of years Georgia has been turning into a blue state due to more diverse and college-educated voters.
Her colleague and opponent, Stacey Evan, is a White women with less experience, grew up poor and wants better for kids growing up like her. Reports state that this is a very tense time for the party. Between race and party politics both of these women face challenges.
Abrams is counting on Black voters to help her make history. She must secure the nomination to move on, but some say she is going to lose possibly 23% to 25% of White voters that vote Democrat during the election. Abrams is ready to fight these battles and be the governor of Georgia. We wish her the best of luck!
