Streak Of No Homicides In Baltimore Comes To An End

Just when we were beginning to turn the page, we have been set back. Our 12 days of no homicides in the city of Baltimore has come to an end.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

According to The Sun, around 1:15 p.m. today in the 3800 block of Elmley Avenue, a 22-year old male was killed. He was shot in the chest and unresponsive when paramedics arrived. He later was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m at Harborview Hospital.

Confirmed: This is a homicide. And, Acting Commissioner De Sousa is on scene, as is new east side area Lt. Col. Deron Garrity. De Sousa got a quick briefing, then went to porch near scene, started hugging residents. pic.twitter.com/hju7yRmFgJ — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) February 13, 2018

Acting police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa was on location speaking to residents. When asked about this homicide ending our 12-day period of no killing, he said, “It’s a long 2018. We’re going in the right direction, but it’s still early. We have a long, long way to go.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Asked about this homicide breaking the 12 day period of no killings, De Sousa says, “It’s a long 2018. We’re going in the right direction, but it’s still early. We have a long, long way to go.” pic.twitter.com/J34SQNVjij — Kevin Rector (@RectorSun) February 13, 2018

Let’s continue to pray for our city.

Latest News: