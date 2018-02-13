Ace West Doesn’t Know BG’s Bling Bling?

Def Jam’s newest signee stopped by the HOT studio recently to catch up on everything that has been going on. He ended the year off with a bang as he signed a deal with Def Jam records alongside producer Cardo Got Wings. That same energy rolled into 2018 as they both released Big Bossin’ Vol. 2 and is seeing much success off of it.

In our latest interview with Payroll, we discuss the album, signing to Def Jam, his kids..and the best part, he finds out I have no clue what ‘Bling Bling’ by BG is.

Watch the full interview below.

