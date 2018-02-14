Reggie Son “Find Me” [Video]

We found Shorty Da Prince!

In 2017 SDP made his transition fully from being a radio personality to focusing fully on his budding music career. Now known as Reggie Son, the artist has been putting out incredible videos of some of his family members talking about their relationships, which have gone viral.

Today on Valentine’s Day, Reggie Son released the long awaited video “Find Me,” which is a ode to his own relationships with women. Check out the video below.

Grab the track on iTunes & other streaming sites!

