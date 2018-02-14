Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava DuVernay? Here’s How You Get Your Movie On TV One

Are You The Next Ryan Coogler Or Ava DuVernay? Here’s How You Get Your Movie On TV One

Submit your script to the TV One Screenplay Competition.

TV One knows that you never know where you are going to find the next big talent. Therefore, the network is once again teaming up with American Black Film Festival (ABFF) launch the careers of promising writers through the  TV One Screenplay Competition at ABFF. If you are a writer with a story in your soul, you still have time to submit your screenplay. The winner receives $5000, a trip to Miami for ABFF 2018 and the opportunity to have your script turned into a TV One movie.

Here are some things to keep in  mind. The  TV One Screenplay Competition is meant to encourage and promote the production of creative, contemporary, engaging and relatable screenplays that can be turned into original movies for television. The competition is meant to:

  • Encourage filmmakers to offer a fresh perspective and submit contemporary stories with a focus on the American Black cultural experience with wide audience appeal.
  • Encourage filmmakers to creatively center around entertaining, heart-felt and relatable topics that resonate and appeal to African American audiences.
  • Expand upon the genres/formats that tell these entertaining stories. Genres include, but are not limited to comedies, romantic comedies, dramas, and family adventures (submissions should be non-period stories).

If you think you  have what it takes, act now — the deadline is February 20. Click here for all the necessary details.

