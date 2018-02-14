Yeezy Back! Kanye West Resurfaces With A Brand New Instagram Account

Kanye West is back! Well, sort of. The 40-year-old rapper/producer/fashion designer picked Valentine’s Day to not only send his fans (and wife Kim Kardashian-West) a little love, but also announce that he’s officially on the ‘Gram.

He’s been sharing a lot of famous couples on the ‘gram, both classic and timeless. The first? Madonna and Sean Penn. The second? The Obamas.

Time to see what happens next with Kanye but it’s a perfect time for his return as today marks the two-year anniversary of his last album, The Life Of Pablo.

