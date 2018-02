Jordan Peele will be screening his award-winning film “Get Out” absolutely FREE on Monday, February 19. Peele made the announcement on his Twitter account this week.

The screening is to celebrate the film’s one year anniversary. Fans of the film, or anyone who hasn’t seen it yet, will be able to see the film at select AMC theaters for absolutely free. You can check out the list of theaters at getoutoneyearlater.com.

