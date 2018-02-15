Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was saddened yesterday after gunman came into the school and fatally shot 17 people. Aaron Feis, the assistant football coach is now being labeled a hero after shielding students from the gunfire. The school sent out a message on Twitter honoring him.
They said, “It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories.” In an article from PEOPLE they mentioned that he pushed a female student out of the way.
Feis cousin, Lori Carter said, “I am heartbroken. He wasn’t just my cousin. He was my best friend and my advisor, if you will. He always took the time to listen and gave me the best advice.” Feis leaves behind a young daughter that he loved so much. We will continue to keep these families in our prayers.
RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: 8-Year-Old Student One of 3 Killed In San Bernardino School Shooting
RELATED: Why White People, Especially Men, Own The Most Guns In America
The Latest:
- It’s A Wrap! McDonald’s Happy Meal Menu Will Not Have Cheeseburgers Anymore
- Trump Administration Sued For Cutting Teen Pregnancy Program That Benefits Black Girls
- Aunt Of Model Killed In Jamaica Receives Disturbing Call From Slain Woman’s Cell
- Football Coach Being Labeled A Hero After Shielding Students From Gunfire
- What’s Up With Tinashe & Philadephia 76er Ben Simmons
- Ciara Shows Baby Sienna & She’s A Spitting Image Of Her Dad
- The Florida School Shooter Is A Racist Terrorist, So Why Won’t Police Call Him That?
- Dannis Dish: You Can Cheat On Me For The Right Price
- Cop Who Killed Deborah Danner Acquitted: #SayHerName Must Get The #MeToo Treatment
- Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK