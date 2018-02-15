Carroll County Board of Education Considering Banning Confederate Flag

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Things are about to change in Carroll County after the board of education has released that they’re considering banning the confederate flag in school. The confederate flag and other confederate statues have been removed in many different locations across the nation but what about the place the directly affects are children? Carroll County may have an answer for that.
FOX 45 reports,
“The Carroll County Public Schools dress code currently reads, Clothing shall not convey symbols or messages generally accepted to promote intolerance, hate, racial slurs, or sexual harassment,” according to the board’s agenda for the night.
“The central question under review is can the confederate flag be prohibited under this provision of the dress code or must the school system wait for a problem to occur before prohibiting the display of the confederate flag.”
