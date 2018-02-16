From Temple University to the Roots Picnic Stage – Bri Steves is Gearing Up For A Major 2018

If you aren’t up to speed with what Bri Steves is cooking up in 2018, then you better do some research! The recent TU grad is gearing up for her debut album and much more this year.
Not only that, it was just announced that she will also be hitting the stage at the 2018 Roots Picnic. We’ve been rocking with Bri for a few years now, and its great to see her taking her career to the next level.
Check out the clip below as Bri also reveals her features and producers for her debut album, and the person she forgot to mention, LIL UZI VERT!
Get familiar with Bri Steves because you will be seeing this face and hearing this voice PLENTY this year and beyond!
