Florida School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Tied To White Supremacist Group

As more details have emerged about the tragic high school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead, it’s being reported that the alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz was a member of a “white separatist paramilitary proto-fascist organization.”

According to The Daily Beast, Jordan Jereb told the news site that 19-year-old Cruz, who is accused of opening fire with a AR-15 rifle inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, trained with his racist group, the Republic of Florida.

“This is a difficult subject,” Jereb said.

“I’ve been taking calls all day on it. I’m many things but I’m not a liar. I can’t lie. He was part of our organization. He wasn’t particularly active in it, but at some point he came to Tallahassee with I believe the Clearwater RoF. I know he didn’t live in Clearwater, but I think that was the company he clicked up with.”

Jereb also added that Cruz joined his group in Tallahassee with the “secretive cell” from Clearwater.

The Parkland police department has yet to confirm this information, nor do they have a clear understanding of what Cruz’s motive could be for this mass shooting. But Jereb believed he knows why.

“There’s a very real sense of feminism being a cancer. That could’ve played into what he did, but we have female members of RoF,” Jereb said.

“We’re not a big fan of Jews. I think there were a lot of Jews at the school that might have been messing with him.”

As the New York Times recently pointed out, while the Parkland shooting ended with 17 deaths, three of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern United States history have come in the last five months.

So what does President Trump have to say about all of this?

While he tweeted on Wednesday that he was praying for the families and wants to make safety in schools a priority, he also blamed others for not reporting Cruz, who was no longer a student, to the authorities.

“So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

“Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

And in a teleprompter read speech he gave later that day, Trump spoke about safety in schools and mental health, but never mentioned guns.

“I want to speak now directly to America’s children, especially those who feel lost alone confused or even scared. I want you to know that you are never alone, and you never will be,” Trump said in his televised remarks.

“You have people who care about you, who love you and who will do anything at all to protect you. If you need help, turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer or a faith leader. Answer hate with love. Answer cruelty with kindness,” he added.

Of course, for those calling for gun reform in this country, the president’s words were not enough.

Despite all his talk of "American carnage" during his inaugural address, Trump did not once say the word "guns." https://t.co/0MgvmffuHP pic.twitter.com/reG70DFnaK — The New Republic (@newrepublic) February 15, 2018

Trump ignores shouted question following his address: “Why does this keep happening in America? Will you do something about guns?” — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) February 15, 2018

Instead of watching Trump's address to the nation, you can listen to a real leader here. He even tears up & shows real emotion 👇 pic.twitter.com/zoKsHqhRab — William LeGate (@williamlegate) February 15, 2018

And then there is this woman who lost her daughter in the shooting. She had words for the President:

A mother furiously asks President Trump to “please do something” about guns. She had just made funeral arrangements for her 14-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Florida school shooting. https://t.co/Mrt0Y9124E pic.twitter.com/xn3ODAab1p — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

Just tragic.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

